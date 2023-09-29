Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Oil prices surge to highest level in more than a year

    Sep 28, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Oil prices surged to their highest level in over a year during Asian trading hours, after crude stocks at a key storage hub fell to their lowest since July last year.

    Crude inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma fell to 22 million barrels in the fourth week of September mdash; hovering close to the operational minimum, according tonbsp;data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). That#39;s a drop of 943,000 barrels compared to the prior week.

    The U.S.nbsp;West Texas Intermediatenbsp;futures touched $95.03 per barrel during Asia trading hours, marking the highest since August 2022. It was last trading at $94.61 per barrel.nbsp;Global benchmark Brentnbsp;rose 1.05% to $97.56 a barrel.

    quot;Today#39;s price action seems to be Cushing driven, as it reaches a 22 million bbl low, the lowest level since July 2022,quot; Bart Melek, managing director of TD Securities, told CNBC.

    If the inventories continue to dip below those levels, it#39;s going to be quot;roughquot; getting crude out into the market, Melek said on CNBC#39;s quot;Street Signs Asia.quot;

    He forecasts that oil prices will continue to remain at quot;high levelquot; for the rest of the year, with an upside risk if global oil cartel OPEC+ continues to keep supplies tight.–agenciesnbsp;

