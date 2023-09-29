Central Greece Flooded Again Following Storm ‘Elias’

NNA – Parts of central Greece have been flooded for a second time in less than a month as storm ldquo;Eliasrdquo; batters the country with torrential rain and thunderstorms.

The worst affected areas are the city of Volos in Thessaly and northern Evia.

Residents of Volos were forbidden to travel as the storm flooded roads, basements, home and businesses. The downpour is also threatening to raise again the waters of Krafsidonas River to dangerous levels, as it did during the recent lsquo;Danielrsquo; storm.

Dozens of people are reportedly trapped in flooded homes or motorists in their cars but rescuers find it hard to approach them. So far 15 motorists and pedestrians have been evacuated from precarious situations.

At Mt. Pilio suburbs of Volos, where the previous storm claimed lives and infrastructure was extensively damaged, the thunderstorm has brought heavy rain and water is running down in torrents.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

