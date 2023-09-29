Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Central Greece Flooded Again Following Storm ‘Elias’

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Parts of central Greece have been flooded for a second time in less than a month as storm ldquo;Eliasrdquo; batters the country with torrential rain and thunderstorms.

    The worst affected areas are the city of Volos in Thessaly and northern Evia.

    Residents of Volos were forbidden to travel as the storm flooded roads, basements, home and businesses. The downpour is also threatening to raise again the waters of Krafsidonas River to dangerous levels, as it did during the recent lsquo;Danielrsquo; storm.

    Dozens of people are reportedly trapped in flooded homes or motorists in their cars but rescuers find it hard to approach them. So far 15 motorists and pedestrians have been evacuated from precarious situations.

    At Mt. Pilio suburbs of Volos, where the previous storm claimed lives and infrastructure was extensively damaged, the thunderstorm has brought heavy rain and water is running down in torrents.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy