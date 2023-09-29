See the moment Carrie Bickmore apologises to Brodie Grundy after making a VERY embarrassing mistake on live radio

Carrie Bickmore left red-faced after embarrassing on-air mistake

The radio host invited Brodie Grundy on air before the grand finale

But Grundy no longer plays for Collingwood

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carrie Bickmore was left red-faced after making a shocking mistake on live radio during the build-up to the grand final.

Bickmore, in a bid to surprise co-presenter and Collingwood tragic Tommy Little, brought a surprise guest on air ahead of the Pies’ showdown with the Brisbane Lions at the MCG on Saturday.

However, Little was left perplexed when Bickmore introduced the guest, Melbourne star and former Pie Brodie Grundy, with the impression he would be playing in the big game.

Here’s how the interaction went…

Carrie Bickmore (CB): It’s a very special weekend coming up for you, so we thought why not let you speak a little on air, your team has reached the grand final. Brodie Grundy will play for the Pies and he joins us now.

Carrie Bickmore (left) left red-faced after making an embarrassing mistake on live radio

CB: Why are you so confused?

Tommy Little (TL): Who do we have?

Brodie Grundy (BG): Tommy, it’s your old friend, it’s Brodie

TL: Brodie, sorry, I love you, but Carrie, do you know what happened here?

BG: It’s embarrassing, yes

TL: Carrie, you honestly don’t know what you did? Oh my God

CB: What is happening? I’m confused?

TL: Would you call that a huge c**k up Brodie?

BG: This is one of the reasons why describing this situation

CB: Isn’t that exciting for you?

TL: Brodie is a Collingwood legend, Brodie would you like to tell Carrie what you are doing on Saturday?

BG: I am definitely not playing on Saturday. My last game for Collingwood was on Anzac Day 2022 and then I was traded.

Brodie Grundy is a Collingwood legend but now plays for the Melbourne Demons

CB: Oh Brodie, you are still a star in my eyes. I thought you were still playing!

TL: He still plays, but not for Collingwood!

Grundy then wished the couple goodbye, before an embarrassed Bickmore turned on her colleagues, who were left in stitches.

“Okay, you all did some fucking sewing. »