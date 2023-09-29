Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    More than half of Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenians have left

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , ,

    NNA – More than half the 120,000 ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left in less than four days after Azerbaijan seized control of the mountain enclave where they had managed to defend their autonomy for three decades.

    Azerbaijan#39;s lightning militarynbsp;operationnbsp;triggered an exodus unparalleled in the South Caucasus since the war in which Armenians took over the territory as the Soviet Union broke up, and hundreds of thousands of Azeris fled.

    Azerbaijan says it is prepared to respect ethnic Armenian rights as it reabsorbs the region, but with a history burdened by folk memories of alleged genocide, ethnic cleansing, pogroms and at least two wars, the Armenians are fleeing in fear.

    By Thursday morning, Yerevan said 65,036 people had crossed into neighbouring Armenia, most driving for over 24 hours with their belongings down a choked mountain corridor through Azerbaijan.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy