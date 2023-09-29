Armenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan Of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ In Karabakh

NNA – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday accused Azerbaijan of carrying out a campaign of quot;ethnic cleansingquot; in Nagorno-Karabakh and said all Armenians will have fled the once disputed separatist region in quot;the coming daysquot;.

quot;The exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh continues. Our analysis shows that in the coming days there will be no Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is an act of ethnic cleansing of which we were warning the international community for a long time,quot; Pashinyan told his cabinet.–AFP

R.H.