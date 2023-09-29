OpenAI’s GPTBot and other AI web crawlers are being blocked by even more companies now

Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO, and an illustration of GPT-4.

JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images; Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hundreds of major companies and websites are now blocking ChatGPT’s web crawler.Dozens more are also now blocking the crawler of Common Crawl, a major source of AI training data.Unique, high quality data, mainly scraped from the web, is vital to the performance of AI models.

More and more companies are trying to avoid having their data freely scraped and saved by web crawlers working for the benefit of AI models.

Last month, OpenAI last revealed its own crawler, GPTBot, saying it would respect robots.txt, a decades-old method through which a website can tell a web crawler to ignore it. About 70 of the 1,000 most popular sites blocked it, including Amazon and Tumblr.

This week, Insider got new data on this from Originality.ai. It shows that, over the course of about three weeks, the number of top sites blocking GPTbot has jumped to more than 250.

The list of new GPTbot blockers includes Pinterest, Vimeo, GrubHub, Indeed, Apartments.com, The Guardian, Live Science, USA Today, NPR, CBS News and CBS Sports, NBC News and CNBC, The New Yorker, People, and what appears to be all titles published by Hearst and those by Conde Nast. Even weather.com is blocking the bot.

Unique and accurate information is vital to the performance of generative AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4, which has effectively memorized huge amounts of text to respond cleverly to user questions. Most of the information these models are trained on is pulled from the internet, despite most of it being owned or under copyright. A growing awareness of the practice has led to several lawsuits, and new government rules and regulations could be on the way.

Many more companies are now also blocking CCBot, a web crawler used by Common Crawl. Based in Europe, Common Crawl has spent years collecting massive amounts data from the web, including stuff under copyright, and organizing the datasets for use as free training data for large language models such as Meta’s Llama. As of late September, almost 14% of the 1,000 most popular websites are blocking CCBot, according to data from Originality.ai.

Those blocking CCBot include Amazon, Vimeo, Masterclass, Kelly Blue Book, The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic. Many of those blocking CCBot also block GPTBot. Although it seems ChatGPT’s notoriety has caused more companies to block its crawler, despite CCBot likely being active over a longer period of time.

While online businesses have been deploying robots.txt to try and stop their data being taken to train AI models, many tech companies have updated their terms of service and user policies to give them free and full access to user content and activity for use in AI projects and training.

See below for a full list of the biggest websites now blocking GPTBot and CCBot as of Sept. 22:

