Ed Sheeran holds up a makeshift cardboard sign as he takes to the streets of New York to plug his new album Autumn Variations

Ed Sheeran took to the streets of New York to plug his new album Autumn Variations.

The singer’s seventh album and the first from his own record label, Gingerbread Man Records, will be released on September 29.

And before it hit the charts, Ed decided to gain a few extra fans by holding up a cardboard sign with the words “Autumn is here” while filming in the Big Apple.

He appeared to be doing a skit and stood next to a friend who held up another sign with the word “Fall*,” referring to what Americans call autumn.

Ed appeared cheerful as he filmed the scenes and was photographed stopping passersby for interviews.

Ed, who has had fourteen number one hits in Britain, previously spoke about his album.

The musician explained in the fall of 2022 that for all his friends everything seemed calm and settled or was falling apart and imploding. He said: “When I was going through a tough time early last year, songwriting helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on.

“When I heard about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspective, some from mine, to capture how she and I viewed the world at the time.”

The album will focus on a range of emotions including heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.

It was inspired by Enigma Variations by Elgar, who created 14 compositions based on 14 friends, so Ed decided to do the same with Aaron Dessner, who worked closely with Ed on Subtract.

‘We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born from that collaboration.

“I feel like he captured the feeling of autumn so beautifully in his sounds and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

The album cover, created by Richard Curtis’ 28-year-old artist daughter Scarlett, is covered in little sketches of everything autumn, including pumpkins, boots, bits of tea, warm fires and comfort food with a tin of baked beans.

In addition to items reflecting the season, there are deeper elements such as ‘dark thoughts’, ‘drinks only’ and ‘rough tides’.

The artwork has a strong color theme of thunder gray, pebble gray and cloudy gray to emphasize the negative emotions in the songwriting.

Last year, Ed and his family went through a difficult time when his wife Cherry was diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with their second child.

The couple had to wait until Jupiter was delivered before treatment could begin.

Ed and Cherry were childhood sweethearts. They grew up together in the same city. They rekindled their romance in 2014 and tied the knot five years later.

The couple have two children, Jupiter, 15 months, and Lyra, two.