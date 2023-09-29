Ukraine repels massive Russian drone barrage as battles rage in East, South

NNA – The Ukrainian military says it has largely repelled a massive wave of Russian drone attacks on southern Ukraine as its troops remained locked in fierce combat with Russian forces on the front line in the east and south.nbsp;

Ukraine#39;s air defense said it destroyednbsp;34 out of the 44 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia early on September 28 as an air-raid alert was declared in several Ukrainian regions.

quot;Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack,quot; the air defense said in a message, adding that six Russian reconnaissance drones had also been downed overnight.nbsp;

Earlier on September 28, Ukrainian military spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said Russia launched a wave of drone attacks along the entire southern Ukraine.nbsp;

quot;Several groups of strike UAVs were launched…. Air defense worked along almost the entire southern direction in the Odesa, Mykolayiv regions. Also, much higher north — the enemy aimed its attacks at central Ukraine,quot; Humenyuk said.

Russia quot;does not stop the pressure and searching for new tactics, namely with the use of mass attacks,quot; Humenyuk said on Telegram.

The latest attack came after the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson came under Russian shelling late on September 27.nbsp;

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced around 10 p.m. local time that Kherson was under massive shelling. Russia has regularly shelled the Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson since Moscow withdrew from the regional capital last year.

Russian drone attacks and shelling on September 26 briefly disrupted the rail link between Kherson and the city of Mykolayiv, which was also under air alert on September 27.–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============R.H.