Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Smuggler of Syrian nationals into Lebanese territories attempts to run over Lebanese Army officer

    By

    Sep 28, 2023

    NNA – A driver smuggling Syrian nationals into Lebanese territories attempted to run over a Lebanese Army Officer in the locality of Qubur Al Bid, near the northern Lebanese border, the Lebanese Army Command said in a statement on Thursday.nbsp;

    Consequently, members of the patrol were forced to open fire toward the vehicle#39;s tires, resulting in the injury of the driver and his subsequent loss of control over the vehicle, leading to a collision with an electric pole and his subsequent death, the Army statement added.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the judiciary.

    By

