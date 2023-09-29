Smuggler of Syrian nationals into Lebanese territories attempts to run over Lebanese Army officer

NNA – A driver smuggling Syrian nationals into Lebanese territories attempted to run over a Lebanese Army Officer in the locality of Qubur Al Bid, near the northern Lebanese border, the Lebanese Army Command said in a statement on Thursday.nbsp;

Consequently, members of the patrol were forced to open fire toward the vehicle#39;s tires, resulting in the injury of the driver and his subsequent loss of control over the vehicle, leading to a collision with an electric pole and his subsequent death, the Army statement added.nbsp;

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the judiciary.

============R.H.