Sep 29th, 2023

    TikTok Influencers Are Selling BodyBuilding Drugs to Teens, Reports Finds

    Reuters

    TikTok is failing to curb the promotion and sale of dangerous steroid-like drugs that are being marketed towards minors by bodybuilding influencers, according to a new report out Thursday from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

    “Ultimately, this is a story of TikTok’s stark failure to govern their own platform and enforce their rules. Urgent action is needed,” Imran Ahmed the CEO and founder of CCDH wrote in the report. “TikTok must start enforcing its own rules prohibiting the promotion and sale of potentially dangerous drugs for profit—and it needs to be much more transparent about how many children and teenagers are routinely exposed to this content through the platform’s algorithms.”

    Researchers at the CCDH looked at a series of hashtags promoting the use of “steroid-like drugs,” a catch-all term for anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS), peptides and Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs). All three classes of drugs are prohibited; AAS are illegal for sale without a prescription in the US, while peptides and SARMS are illegal to sell as unapproved drugs for human consumption. The CCDH report says these drugs fall foul of TikTok’s own safety guidelines, which “ban the promotion and sale of regulated substances.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

