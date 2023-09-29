Ben Roberts-Smith and Zachary Rolfe: Two of Australia’s most controversial men – pose shirtless for Bali beach resort party selfie: ‘Havin’ a lovely afternoon in the sun’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Two of Australia’s most controversial men have been photographed together, smiling shirtless and drinking beers at a beach club in Bali.

Accused war criminal Ben Roberts-Smith, 44, and Zachary Rolfe, 31, a former Northern Territory police officer who shot dead an Aboriginal teenager, were pictured relaxing together at what appears to be Finns Beach Club, on the south coast of the Indonesian island.

It’s not clear when the photo was taken, but Roberts-Smith was photographed at Finns with his PR guru girlfriend in late August.

Rolfe allegedly referenced their shared infamy in one of the comments while responding to a comment left by a Queensland officer he served alongside.

“Just a few cops/murderers and war criminals having a nice afternoon in the sun,” an Instagram account with Rolfe’s name commented on the photo.

Disgraced former war hero Ben Roberts-Smith, 44, and Zachary Rolfe, 31, a Northern Territory police officer who shot dead an Aboriginal teenager, were pictured relaxing together in what appears to be Finns Beach Club on the south coast of the Indonesian island (photo)

Rolfe allegedly referenced their shared infamy in one of the comments while responding to a comment left by a Queensland officer he served alongside.

The Guardian, who first publication the now-deleted image, said the ‘zaccourtier’ account was using the display name ‘Zac R’.

Broker is Rolfe’s mother’s maiden name.

Rolfe was found not guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker in a high-profile trial that concluded in early 2022.

Rolfe shot Walker three times in the isolated community of Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs, on November 9, 2019.

In April he was sacked by the NT Police for “serious breaches of discipline” during his policing career.

Rolfe, who is appealing his dismissal, is expected to give evidence next month at an inquest into Walker’s death.

Ben Roberts-Smith appeals Federal Court ruling that found him guilty after suing three newspapers for defamation

Zachary Rolfe (pictured) shot 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker three times in the isolated community of Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs, on November 9, 2019.

In June, Roberts-Smith sensationally lost a libel case against Nine Newspapers which accused her of murder of four Afghan men while serving in the SAS.

The threshold for establishing claims in a civil case is “the balance of probabilities” rather than the much more onerous test in a criminal case, “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

No criminal action automatically follows from the Federal Court’s judgment, so Roberts-Smith is perfectly free to do what he did and sunbathe in Bali.

Tattooed Victoria Cross recipient appeals Federal Court decision. The hearing is expected to take place in February next year.

Roberts-Smith and Rolfe have known each other for more than a decade after meeting in Canberra in 2011.

Deborah Rolfe AM, Rolfe’s mother, made a statement supporting Roberts-Smith in her defamation case.

“We talked and immediately connected, partly because Zach had recently joined the Australian Army,” Ms Rolfe said.

She described Roberts-Smith as her son’s mentor.

“In particular, Ben has been very kind and helpful to Zach, with Ben serving as a mentor to him.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Rolfe’s lawyer for comment.