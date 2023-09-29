Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    UK, French defence ministers in Ukraine for aid talks

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The British and French defence ministers were in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss supplying further military aid to Ukraine, which is seeking more weapons to bolster its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

    The visits came ahead of Kyiv#39;s first Defence Industries Forum, where Ukrainian officials were set to meet representatives from over 160 defence firms and 26 countries.

    quot;I#39;ve been back to Kyiv this week to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky what he needs to win,quot; UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said of his first trip to the Ukrainian capital in that role.

    An AFP reporter saw French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrive in Kyiv on Thursday alongside several defence industry officials.

    Ukraine has repeatedly asked for more Western weapons, including longer-range missiles, to help break through Russian positions and launch strikes deep within Russian-controlled territory. mdash; AFPnbsp;

