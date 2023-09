NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Thursday metnbsp;in Maarab withnbsp;Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon,nbsp;Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation, especially the presidential dossier.nbsp;

The meeting took place in the presence of LF Foreign Relations Head and former minister, Richard Kouyoumjian, and Dr. Charbel Al-Alam.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y