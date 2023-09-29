Nepalese Ministry of Health and “HERD International” delegation visits Honorary Consul General of Nepal

NNA – A delegation from the Nepalese Ministry of Health and quot;HERD Internationalquot; visited the office of the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Nepal, elcheikh Mohammed Wissam Ghouzayel. The delegation was led by Dr. Bikash Devkota, the Deputy Minister of Health, accompanied by Mr. Sudip Paudel, the Mayor of Kapilbastu Municipality. From quot;HERD Internationalquot;, Dr. Sushil Baral, the Managing Director, attended along with several team members. During the meeting, the health situation in both Lebanon and Nepal was discussed, and Nepal#39;s participation in a workshop at the American University of Beirut was highlighted. Opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the health sector and the exchange of expertise were also explored. The meeting concluded with a commemorative photo session and an exchange of gifts.

