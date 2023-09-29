Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Minister of Justice to Italian counterpart: Displaced Syrians’ influx to reflect negatively on Europe because it’s their final destination

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Minister of Justice, Henry Khoury on Thursday continued his official tour in Italy, where hersquo;s meeting with senior officials within judicial and human rights organizations.nbsp;
    Within this framework, Khoury met in Rome yesterday with his Italian counterpart, Carlo Nordio, at the Ministry of Justice building.
    The pair discussed the means to enhance judicial cooperation between the two countries at all levels.nbsp;
    Among the most prominent issues that have been discussed by both men are the simmering Syrian displacement file and the dire situation of the Lebanese judiciary.nbsp;
    Khoury informed his Italian counterpart about the Lebanese governmentrsquo;s position vis-a-vis the growing displaced Syriansrsquo; predicament. ldquo;They are marching towards Lebanon in large numbers; therefore, they are no longer deemed refugees, but rather economically displaced persons,rdquo; Khoury said.nbsp;
    The Justice Minister went on to voice a stern warning that quot;the matter will reflect negatively on Europe because it is the real and hidden target for displaced Syrians, while Lebanon is temporarynbsp;destination for them.quot;
    Moreover, Khoury revealed to his counterpart ldquo;the severity and danger of overcrowding in Lebanese prisons caused by the encroachments of displaced Syrians and their transgressions that raise the crime rate and the number of prisoners.rdquo;
    ldquo;The prison infrastructure in Lebanon cannot withstand the overcrowding resulting from the high number of prisoners,rdquo; Khoury added.nbsp;
    On the judicial level, Khoury briefed his counterpart on the dire situation of the judicial sector, especially on the economic level.nbsp;
    After a detailed briefing on the crises that judges in Lebanon are going through, the Italian Minister of Justice promised to find a way to help ldquo;the most important facility to resume regular activities through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and specific existing programs.rdquo;

