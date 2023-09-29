Mufti Derian broaches situation with Diab, receives delegations from Bekaa, Arab clans

NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Thursday received at Dar Al-Fatwa, former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, with whom he discussed the current general situation.

Mufti Derian also received at Dar Al-Fatwa, a delegation from the Bekaa, headed by Businessman Alaa al-Din al-Shamali, who offered the Mufti wellwishes on the occasion of the holy Prophetrsquo;s Birthday.

The delegation also offered congratulations to the Mufti on his renewednbsp;term, wishing him success.nbsp;

The Mufti also receivednbsp;a delegation representingnbsp;Arab clans, headed by Sheikh Riad Al-Daher, who congratulated the Mufti on his renewed term.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y