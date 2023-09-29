Saturday, September 30, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

10:30nbsp;amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Amal Movementrsquo;s Municipal and Elective Affairs Office kicks off the activities of thenbsp;Central Municipal and Elective Affairs Council, under the patronage and presence of caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, at the UNESCO Palace Theater in Beirut.

12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Al-Midan Association organizes ldquo;Ehden Wine Celebrationrdquo; within the ldquo;Ehden Seasonsrdquo; program ldquo;100 activities in 100 daysrdquo;, in cooperation with local wine producers.nbsp;

2:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, launches the ldquo;Barbara Nassar Center Project in Support of Cancer Patientsrdquo; in Achrafieh – Monastery of the Lazarus Fathers – Barbara Nassar Center.

4:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Launch of Tyre shopping festival activities at the invitation of ldquo;Tyre Merchants Associationrdquo; and its region, under the sponsorship of the municipality of Tyre. The festival ends on October 7.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.