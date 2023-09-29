Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Search teams scour for downed plane that crashed in Ohio County during fierce thunderstorm

    By

    Search teams scour for downed plane that crashed in Ohio County during fierce thunderstorm

    Search crews are searching for a downed plane that crashed during severe thunderstorms in Ohio County

    Around 11:00 PM last night, Daviess County received a report of a possible crash

    By Mirjam Kuepper

    Published: 6:14 AM EDT, September 28, 2023 | Updated: 6:49 AM EDT, September 28, 2023

    Search teams are searching for a downed plane that crashed during a severe thunderstorm in Ohio County, Kentucky.

    Around 11 p.m. last night, Owensboro Daviess County Central Dispatch received a report from the nearby Evansville air control tower about a possible plane crash in Ohio Country, according to WKBO.

    The Daviess County and Ohio County sheriff’s offices launched a joint search and established a command post.

    They initially searched based on the plane’s flight path, the pilot’s cell phone pings and app data, but then launched three drones and another plane once the storm cleared.

    The search focused on New Panther Creek Church in Ohio County, off Highway 764, after paperwork related to the plane was reportedly located nearby.

    Local news anchor Tanner Holbrook reported, “The plane was en route from Bowling Green to Owensboro (pictured above). Sheriff says a severe thunderstorm occurred when the plane crashed

    The Daviess County and Ohio County Sheriff’s Offices launched a joint search and established a command post (file image)

    Units are now urgently searching the wooded area behind the church on foot in an attempt to find the pilots alive, while paramedics are on standby to assist potential victims.

    There were two people on board the plane, according to Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright, who released a statement on Facebook.

    The two pilots – an instructor and a student – were en route to Owensboro from Bowling Green when the tower lost contact.

    When their plane reportedly crashed, a violent thunderstorm swept through the area.

    Local news anchor Tanner Holbrook wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The Ohio County Sheriff says the Evansville Tower notified Owensboro of a possible downed plane.

    “According to the sheriff, they were able to determine that the vehicle crashed in Ohio County on Highway 764.

    “The plane was en route from Bowling Green to Owensboro. The sheriff says a severe thunderstorm occurred when the plane crashed.

    “At this time crews say they hope to find survivors.”

