Revealed: Distraught wife of British zoologist Adam Britton who filmed himself raping and torturing dogs ‘has left him and fled Australia after changing her surname’ as neighbours insist she knew nothing of his depraved behaviour

Erin dropped her husband’s last name and reportedly went on safari

Adam Britton, 52, tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs until his arrest

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The distraught wife of British zoologist Adam Britton, who filmed himself raping, torturing and murdering dogs, dumped him and fled the country, MailOnline has learned.

Erin Britton has dropped her husband’s last name and is reportedly going on a six-month safari, away from public places where she fears she will be tainted by the private, debauched life of her 52-year-old husband.

The National Geographic website suggests she will go on an international wildlife expedition, but it appears she will be traveling under a new name.

A tradesman who carried out work on the couple’s exotic property told MailOnline: ‘Will she come back? This is very doubtful. She ended the marriage and left, although, given her husband’s shocking behavior, she will live in fear of recognition wherever she ends up living.

Amy Moore, a hotel worker in the small town of Humpty Doo, just a few miles from the Britton couple’s property, said she felt sorry for Erin, who was unaware of her husband’s sadistic secret life in which he tortured , raped and killed dogs. .

“It seems like she just up and left him – and can you blame her when you learn of all the terrible things he confessed to at a previous court appearance.”

The distraught wife of British zoologist Adam Britton (pictured together) who filmed himself raping, torturing and murdering dogs has dumped him and fled the country, MailOnline has learned.

Adam Britton (centre) with his wife Erin (left) and David Attenborough (right) during the filming of BBC documentary Cold Blood

On Erin’s side, there are happy memories of feeding wildlife – mainly crocodiles – on the property where David Attenborough once guest filmed sequences for the BBC’s Bafta-winning series Life in Cold Blood .

Yesterday, in the isolated communities that make up the Northern Territory, tough men and women from the Australian outback shook their heads in disgust as the name Adam Britton dominated every conversation.

What locals agreed on was that the crocodile zoologist should never be allowed out of prison when he is sentenced in the coming weeks following his previous guilty plea to animal abuse charges.

“You would have thought being born and raised in this area we would have seen and heard it all,” said talkative Amy Moore, who lives in Humpty Doo — which has a population of 4,313 and a mystery about the origins of its name . .

“It’s always been a pretty fun place to live or visit, but now we find ourselves living just a few miles from a place that shocked the whole world.”

She was referring to McMinns Lagoon where Britton lived with his wife Erin, who helped him maintain the exotic property.

“This man – even though I don’t like to call him a man – is a real sick man.

Other local residents said yesterday they did not believe Erin knew about her husband’s debauched secret life, in which he admitted to torturing and killing animals, sexually abusing them and dumping their bodies around of the property.

Britton not only tortured and sexually abused his own pets Ursa and Bolt (pictured together), for whom he created an Instagram page, but also the dogs of pet owners he had lured into his trap via the platform online marketplace Gumtree Australia.

Britton told a Darwin court he couldn’t stop his urges and wanted them to continue.

“The word around this area is that when Erin found out what her husband had planned, she ran away – she just packed her bags and left,” Ms Moore said.

“She went far away to go on safari somewhere, but we can’t imagine how she’s ever going to recover from that.

“They were pretty much left to their own devices unless they were dealing with film companies or conservationists like David Attenborough.” No one I spoke to remembers seeing them outside, for example having a meal together at one of the local tavernas.

“We locals loved living here. It’s a real exotic place and now this person traveled the world from England a few years ago and ruined all our lives doing what he did. did to these poor animals right next to us.”