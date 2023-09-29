Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Assaad Hariri visits Austrian ambassador, broaches means to bolster trade relations

    By

    Sep 28, 2023

    NNA – Head of the North Lebanon Merchants Association, Assaad Hariri, on Thursday visited the Austrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Reneacute; Paul Amry, at the Austrian Embassy, and discussed with him the means to bolster trade and commercial relations between the two countries and the possibility of developing the export process from Lebanon to Austria.

    According to a statement by Hariri, the Austrian ambassador expressed readiness for continued cooperation between the two countries, and quot;to create job opportunities for Lebanese young men and women.quot;

