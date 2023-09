NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, on Thursday received in his office, the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Colombian Embassy, Ambassador Edwin Ostos Alfonso, who paid him an acquaintance visit.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the general situation and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

L.Y