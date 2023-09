NNA – The ldquo;Qatar Fund for Developmentrdquo; announced on Thursday ldquo;the arrival of the first batch of fuel sent by the State of Qatar to support the Lebanese Army,rdquo; adding that the remaining batches will arrive in the coming months.

The agreement stipulates providing the Lebanese army with fuel and diesel aid for a period of 6 months worth $30 million.

