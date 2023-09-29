Ukrainian forces are “gradually gaining ground”, NATO chief says

NNA – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces were quot;gradually gaining groundquot; in their counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg said quot;every metre that Ukrainian forces regain is a metre that Russia losesquot;.

quot;And there is a stark contrast: Ukrainians are fighting for their families, their future, their freedom,quot; he added. quot;Moscow is fighting for imperial delusions.quot; — Reuters

