Berri meets Bar Association delegation, broaches general situation with MP Khair, receives former MP Yateem

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh Bar Association Dean, Nader Kaspar, accompanied by a delegation from the Bar Association Council.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on matters and affairs related to the demands of lawyers.nbsp;

This afternoon, Speaker Berri received MP Ahmed Al-Khair, with whom he discussed the general situation, political developments, and legislative affairs.nbsp;

Berri also met with former MP Dr. Hussein Yateem.nbsp;

