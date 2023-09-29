Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri meets Bar Association delegation, broaches general situation with MP Khair, receives former MP Yateem

    By

    Sep 28, 2023

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh Bar Association Dean, Nader Kaspar, accompanied by a delegation from the Bar Association Council.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on matters and affairs related to the demands of lawyers.nbsp;

    This afternoon, Speaker Berri received MP Ahmed Al-Khair, with whom he discussed the general situation, political developments, and legislative affairs.nbsp;
    Berri also met with former MP Dr. Hussein Yateem.nbsp;

