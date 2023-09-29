Symptoms of high-functioning anxiety: The six little-known signs you are suffering without realising it

<!–

A licensed therapist has revealed the six signs you have high-functioning anxiety and “don’t even know it.”

J.M.from the United States, revealed that people can live with a mental health problem if they constantly have very high expectations of themselves and if they are constantly afraid of being “a failure”.

High levels of anxiety affect your ability to concentrate, sleep, and complete daily tasks.

The mental health professional recently shared unknown symptoms that many likely consider “normal” to raise awareness.

“Some signs include if you accomplish a lot but constantly feel like you’re not doing enough, or if you You have a hard time saying no because you’re afraid of disappointing others,” he said.

1. You are constantly afraid of disappointing or angering others

According to Healthdirect AustraliaOne of the main symptoms of anxiety is difficulty managing fears and worries.

While it’s normal, to some extent, to be aware of what people think of you, the constant fear of being perceived negatively could stem from social anxiety disorder.

2. You are constantly planning for the worst case scenario

People with anxiety generally feel unprepared for most situations, so they spend their time overthinking scenarios.

They plan their reactions based on all possible outcomes, including the worst.

3. You have a really hard time relaxing

Anxiety disorders are often accompanied by physical and mental manifestations that make it difficult to relax and take a break.

If you find yourself with a frequently racing heart rate or lost in a spiral of worry about the future, it may be time to see your doctor.

4. You have difficulty making decisions because you are afraid of making a mistake

People with high functional anxiety are hesitant to make decisions, especially permanent decisions.

Constant overthinking has led them to expect the worst situations, even if they seem harmless.

5. You have trouble stopping your mind at night

Anxiety can also manifest through various physical symptoms, such as panic attacks, shortness of breath, tremors, trouble sleeping, etc.

6. You procrastinate and only get things done at the very last minute

There are several reasons why an anxiety disorder can lead to procrastination, such as fear of being criticized for poor performance or fear of an unknown outcome.

It is also possible that people postpone their tasks until the last minute because they feel inadequate or incapable.

Many said they never knew why they were experiencing such strange symptoms without a seemingly “obvious” cause.

“I always suspected I had anxiety, but I didn’t know these were signs,” one woman said.

“Wow, I tick all six boxes. Guess I need to call my GP,” wrote another.

Others said they had never seen their personality summed up so accurately.

“Oh my God, you are the first person to describe me in detail,” one woman shared.

If at any time you feel you are at risk of injury, call an ambulance on triple zero (000).

You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14, available 24 hours a day.