Star Columnist Dan Wootton Is Dropped by the Daily Mail

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

The Daily Mail has terminated the contract of star columnist Dan Wootton, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Wootton, best known for breaking the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Megxit” story, was suspended Wednesday from the U.K. TV station GB News after a guest on his show was allowed to go on a wildly misogynistic rant.

MailOnline had paused Wootton’s column in August while it investigated allegations that he used fake identities to trick and bribe men into sending him sexually compromising images.

Read more at The Daily Beast.