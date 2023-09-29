Star Columnist Dan Wootton Is Dropped by the Daily Mail

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty
The Daily Mail has terminated the contract of star columnist Dan Wootton, a spokesperson said Thursday.
Wootton, best known for breaking the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Megxit” story, was suspended Wednesday from the U.K. TV station GB News after a guest on his show was allowed to go on a wildly misogynistic rant.
MailOnline had paused Wootton’s column in August while it investigated allegations that he used fake identities to trick and bribe men into sending him sexually compromising images.