Here’s what you need to know about Disney Plus’ password-sharing crackdown starting earlier than anticipated

Disney+ has already admitted it will clamp down on users who share passwords, copying a similar move from rival Netflix.

Now it seems that the first stage of repression has arrived.

As first noted by unofficial fansite whatsondisneyplus, Disney+ just updated its subscription agreement to prohibit password sharing.

Those who don’t comply may be blocked from using Disney+, the new subscriber agreement suggests.

The ban on password sharing is thought to coincide with the arrival of adverts to Disney+ in the UK and other countries on November 1.

Disney+ will follow in the footsteps of rival streaming service Netflix by toughening its stance on password sharing.

What is password sharing? Sharing passwords is a habit adopted by users of streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. It involves a user distributing their password to other people who live outside their home. This allows so-called freeloaders to access your account, create their own profile and watch movies and TV shows without paying a dime.

The new subscription agreement, which was sent to users in a lengthy email, says: “Unless your service plan allows otherwise, you cannot share your subscription outside of your home.”

‘”Home” means the set of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the persons residing therein.

‘We may analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement.

“If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other action permitted by this Agreement.”

It’s unclear how exactly the ban on password sharing on Disney+ will work; MailOnline has contacted the company for more information.

Instead of simply getting people to agree to the new subscription agreement, additional steps could be taken to prevent the practice of password sharing, similar to what Netflix has done.

Netflix tracks IP addresses and device IDs to determine the location of devices using a Netflix profile and ensure they are all in the same household.

In addition to a huge catalog of Disney movies, the offerings on Disney+ include The Simpsons, Star Wars, and Marvel movies like The Avengers.

This lets Netflix know if an account is being used on a “trusted device”; in other words, if it is in the same location as other devices that are using the account.

If there is a discrepancy or any suspicious signs, Netflix may block the “untrusted” device from accessing the account.

Alternatively, Netflix users who still want to share an account with people in a different household have to sign up for ‘paid sharing’ at a cost of £4.99/month ($8/month in the US), which will ultimately ultimately boosts the company’s profits.

Just a few months after Netflix’s password ban was implemented worldwide, Disney revealed it would be doing the same.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney He said last month that the platform will crack down on password sharing, but suggested it won’t be enforced until next year.

During the company’s quarterly earnings conference call, the CEO said that Disney+ “implement tactics to boost monetization sometime in 2024,” suggesting that more measures to enforce the ban will be implemented next year.

At the time, Disney+ also revealed that it will launch ads for users in the UK and other European countries on November 1, following a launch for US users in December 2022.

Disney CEO Bob Iger (pictured) revealed last month that his streaming platform will crack down on password sharing.

Once again, the platform appears to be taking the lead from Netflix, which introduced ads in November 2022.

As it happens, Amazon Prime Video announced last week that it would also serve ads to users starting in early 2024.

Disney explains: “Ads typically appear before the video begins and during playback, similar to what you would expect from ads during a traditional television broadcast.”

There is currently only one set price for Disney+ in the UK (£7.99 per month), but the entertainment giant is copying Netflix by introducing ‘tiers’.

These tiers, arriving on November 1, will be “Standard with ads” (£4.99 per month), “Standard” (without ads, £7.99 per month) and “Premium” (without ads, £10, 99 per month).

Premium will be the most expensive because it will provide 4K video quality, “immersive” Dolby Atmos audio, and up to four simultaneous streams.

In comparison, Standard and Standard with Ads will only allow simultaneous streams.

Premium and Standard won’t force customers to watch ads and will allow shows to be downloaded to devices for offline viewing, but the same can’t be said for the new tier of ads.

In addition to the United Kingdom, these three levels will be implemented in several other European countries –including France, Germany, Norway, Spain and Sweden–, as well as Canada.

For some reason, in the US, Disney+ only has two tiers: $7.99 per month with ads or $10.99 per month without ads.