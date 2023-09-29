Jadon Sancho is ‘overestimating his importance’ to Man United by refusing to apologise to Erik ten Hag, says Dimitar Berbatov… who adds winger ‘is yet to show any talent’ and could be sold over row

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has become the latest club hero to call on Jadon Sancho to apologize to Erik ten Hag after the blow, claiming the young winger ‘overestimates his importance’.

The 23-year-old highlighted the growing discontent between player and coach when he told his social media followers: ‘Don’t believe everything you read’ in response to Ten Hag’s suggestion that Sancho had been left out of the squad. Arsenal for ‘performance in training’.

The former Borussia Dortmund player claimed his manager’s assessment was ‘completely untrue’ and he was being made a ‘scapegoat’. In response, Ten Hag not only removed the player from his ranks, but also banned him from using the first team. facilities.

Former United defender Roy Keane was one of the first to call on Sancho to relent, imploring the player to ‘show some humility’.

And fellow Sir Alex Ferguson disciple Berbatov appears to have a similar mentality.

Dimitar Berbatov believes Jadon Sancho ‘overestimates his importance’ at Man United

The 23-year-old’s relationship with his manager has ended, perhaps permanently

“If things continue like this, Jadon Sancho will not go anywhere at the club,” the forward said Honestly. “I’m very disappointed that a situation like this has been made public and that many people are talking about it. These kinds of things happen often, but are not made public.

‘Players will fight with their managers, players, club staff or even themselves, but this is not often made public. If it’s linked to a big club like United, people will talk about it and interpret it differently.

‘In this case, Sancho has been there for more than two years and he still can’t do it. Sancho must know this too, and perhaps that is where his dissatisfaction comes from. When you know you’re not producing, you can get angry with yourself and with your manager and that can lead to a failure like this.”

Sancho joined from Dortmund in 2021 for a fee of £73 million but has struggled to deliver on the Bundesliga promise.

In his 82 appearances, the player has scored just twelve times, registering a further six assists.

Berbatov was adamant that “the manager makes the decisions” at a club like United, adding that problems would undoubtedly arise “if Sancho does not apologize publicly or privately to Ten Hag and understand his mistake properly.”

“Once he does that, he has to earn his place in the team. The only way to do that is to train harder and play well when the opportunity presents itself.”

But Berbatov had a pessimistic forecast for the feud’s resolution, continuing: “Sometimes a player, and I hope this is not the case for Sancho, who takes so long to resolve conflicts, has his own value for the club overrated. When it is (Cristiano) Ronaldo it is different because he has achieved everything.

‘I was at the club when Wayne Rooney had a falling out with the manager and they sorted things out. I think Sancho overestimates his importance. He didn’t win that many prizes with it. It’s a different situation.

‘United can therefore easily decide to get rid of Sancho. As talented as he is, and we all saw that at Dortmund, he has not yet shown this at United. We can only speculate why this is so, perhaps it is due to his environment or the people around him.

‘Or maybe it’s because he doesn’t agree with the manager. If this continues any longer, I don’t see things getting better and it would be best to part ways.’

Erik ten Hag is taking a ruthless approach to his young player’s management after the row

Sancho (pictured in July) has been banned from first-team training and the use of their facilities

In the aftermath of the row, Sancho deleted the social media post and deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday, but there are suggestions that the breakdown of relations between Sancho and Ten Hag could be terminal.

Following United’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Crystal Palace, Ten Hag refused to be drawn into the subject of his fall from grace winner, stating he will never talk about players ‘not available’.

Man United could still ready the player for sale in January, but his former club Dortmund are said to be unwilling to organize a reunion due to concerns over his sleep schedule.

As reported on Wednesday, there are concerns at the German club that Sancho is staying up too late playing video games or on his computer, and eyebrows have previously been raised over the player’s timekeeping.