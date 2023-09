NNA – Lebanese-born French author Amin Maalouf was elected permanent secretary of the French Academy on Thursday, succeeding Heacute;legrave;ne Carregrave;re drsquo;Encausse.

Maalouf was elected in the first round of vote, beating writer and doctor Jean-Christophe Rufin.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.A.H.