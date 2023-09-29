Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Special Coordinator Wronecka visits Bekaa and Baalbek

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Today, United Nations Special Coordinator Joanna Wronecka visited Bekaa and Baalbek. She met with local Lebanese authorities, the UNHCR Lebanon Representative and visited a UNHCR community support project, Wroneckarsquo;s office said in a press release on Thursday.

    nbsp;

    In Baalbek, the Special Coordinator met with Governor Bachir Khodr, the Head of Municipality Moustafa al-Chall as well as the Head of the Union of Municipalities of Baalbek, Shafik Shehadeh. The discussions focused on the political, security, social and economic situation in that area that has been impacted by the countryrsquo;s political and socio-economic crisis. They also discussed next yearrsquo;s municipal elections.

    nbsp;

    Highlighting the importance of ongoing cooperation between the UN and Lebanese authorities, particularly in response to the growing needs of the population, the Special Coordinator emphasized that, ldquo;Baalbek like other Lebanese areas would benefit from the implementation of much needed reforms in Lebanon and fully functional State institutions that deliver to the people.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    The Special Coordinator toured a water treatment station in Haouch Tal Safiyeh for which a solar system has been provided by UNHCR. The mayor of Houch Tal Safiyeh, Abbas Moawiyah, explained that the treatment system provides clean, potable water for more than 4,000 Lebanese and refugees living in surrounding villages.

    nbsp;

    During a visit to a UNHCR centre in Zahle, UNHCR Representative in Lebanon Ivo Freijsen and UNHCR field staff also briefed the Special Coordinator on the importance of continued support from the international community to maintain critical assistance to both Lebanese and Syrian refugees, as well as community and institutional support to help improve delivery of municipal and other basic services.

    nbsp;

    Underlining the importance of strengthening Lebanese state institutions and leaving no one behind, the Special Coordinator reiterated the UNrsquo;s commitment to continue supporting Lebanon and its people.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy