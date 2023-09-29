Special Coordinator Wronecka visits Bekaa and Baalbek

NNA – Today, United Nations Special Coordinator Joanna Wronecka visited Bekaa and Baalbek. She met with local Lebanese authorities, the UNHCR Lebanon Representative and visited a UNHCR community support project, Wroneckarsquo;s office said in a press release on Thursday.

In Baalbek, the Special Coordinator met with Governor Bachir Khodr, the Head of Municipality Moustafa al-Chall as well as the Head of the Union of Municipalities of Baalbek, Shafik Shehadeh. The discussions focused on the political, security, social and economic situation in that area that has been impacted by the countryrsquo;s political and socio-economic crisis. They also discussed next yearrsquo;s municipal elections.

Highlighting the importance of ongoing cooperation between the UN and Lebanese authorities, particularly in response to the growing needs of the population, the Special Coordinator emphasized that, ldquo;Baalbek like other Lebanese areas would benefit from the implementation of much needed reforms in Lebanon and fully functional State institutions that deliver to the people.rdquo;

The Special Coordinator toured a water treatment station in Haouch Tal Safiyeh for which a solar system has been provided by UNHCR. The mayor of Houch Tal Safiyeh, Abbas Moawiyah, explained that the treatment system provides clean, potable water for more than 4,000 Lebanese and refugees living in surrounding villages.

During a visit to a UNHCR centre in Zahle, UNHCR Representative in Lebanon Ivo Freijsen and UNHCR field staff also briefed the Special Coordinator on the importance of continued support from the international community to maintain critical assistance to both Lebanese and Syrian refugees, as well as community and institutional support to help improve delivery of municipal and other basic services.

Underlining the importance of strengthening Lebanese state institutions and leaving no one behind, the Special Coordinator reiterated the UNrsquo;s commitment to continue supporting Lebanon and its people.

