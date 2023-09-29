Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Judge to Sam Bankman-Fried: You're Staying in Jail

    Judge to Sam Bankman-Fried: You’re Staying in Jail

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried spent months under cushy pre-trial home confinement until he leaked unflattering documents about a likely witness and landed himself in jail. On Thursday, a judge rejected his latest effort to get out.

    Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had urged Judge Lewis Kaplan to grant their client a “temporary residence” for the duration of his trial, which begins next week, saying it was necessary for him to mount an effective defense.

    They suggested hiring a security guard to escort Bankman-Fried from their offices every night, saying the guard would make sure he didn’t use “computers, cell phones, the Internet, television, or any electronic devices.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

