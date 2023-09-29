Star GOP Witness Immediately Pours Cold Water on Biden Impeachment

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Republicans’ longshot attempt to impeach President Joe Biden got off to a rocky start Thursday, with their star witness, legal expert Jonathan Turley, outright saying he doesn’t see any evidence to support impeachment.

“I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment,” he testified.

Turley, a Fox News legal analyst and D.C. lawyer who argued against Donald Trump’s 2019 impeachment, was called on by House Republicans to testify in the first hearing of an inquiry into whether Biden should be impeached. Republicans have been desperately searching for evidence of wrongdoing since well before Biden was elected, and the inquiry gives them the ability to obtain materials like bank records.

Read more at The Daily Beast.