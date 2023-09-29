Dan Andrews’ ‘F-bomb rant’ exposed: Premier ‘launched into expletive-laden tirade’ as he battled to install socialist Jacinta Allan as his successor

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dan Andrews reportedly launched into an expletive-laden “tirade” during a meeting to determine his successor.

The outgoing Victorian premier’s alleged attempt to create an all-left socialist leadership team of Jacinta Allan and Tim Pallas backfired when he realized Labor Party rules would force them to hold a poll. members after the party’s right-wing ministers threw their hat into the party. ring.

‘Daniel exploded at caucus,’ Labor source says The Australian.

Dan Andrews (pictured) allegedly launched into an expletive-laden ‘tirade’ during a meeting to determine his successor

Jacinta Allan, the woman elected to replace Dan Andrews as Victoria’s premier, appears with new deputy leader Ben Carroll

“His rant was second to none. It was fucking this, fucking that. Basically, he told them: “You all have the right to aspire to be promoted. You have no right to create divisions in this room.”

Another added: “It was a classic Daniel move, complete with classic botching of details around party rules.”

The sources told the newspaper that the eventual compromise between Ms Allan as prime minister and Ben Carroll, the right-wing candidate, as deputy, was reached at the urging of Mr Andrew.

“He told them, ‘You guys sort this out. There’s a fucking deal to be made here. Do it now,” a Labor source said.

“The last thing he did was what he should have done in the very beginning.”

Mr Andrews has not commented on the newspaper’s claims.

“The 49th Prime Minister was elected without opposition from caucus and she has my full support,” he said.

Mr Andrews announced his shock resignation on Tuesday, after winning three elections for the Victorian Labor Party.

Despite his success, he will leave a divisive legacy due to Melbourne’s Covid-19 lockdowns, which were among the longest of any city in the world, with many critics dubbing him “Dictator Dan”.

Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of Victoria’s parliament on Wednesday to celebrate Mr Andrews’ resignation.

Ms Allan paid tribute to her predecessor when she took over the Victorian premiership on Wednesday, describing him as the “fabulous Daniel Andrews”.

“He was driven by his values ​​every day he served the Victorian community,” she said.

Daniel Andrews and his successor as Prime Minister of Victoria Jacinta Allen are pictured in 2022

But she signaled she would move away from his domineering approach.

“What I will bring to this role, I will bring hard work, I will be driven by my values ​​and driven by this genuine desire to listen to people,” she said.

Unlike Mr. Andrews, who focused primarily on transportation infrastructure, Ms. Allan said helping solve the state’s chronic housing crisis would be her first priority.

“The housing challenges are top of mind for me,” she said.

“How can we build more housing, more affordable housing, faster? »

Ms Allan is the first woman to lead the state since Labor’s Joan Kirner resigned more than 30 years ago in 1992.

She became emotional speaking about Ms Kirner who she said had been a “wonderful mentor” to her and other members of the Labor Party.

Ms Allan reflected on this and expressed hope that her elevation to premier would show “young women, older women, women in all parts of the state” that they have a role at all leadership levels.

“They can see that leadership comes in different shapes and sizes,” Ms Allan said.

“Whether in politics, leading local community groups, running a small business, running a large corporation or a farm, women have their place to be recognized as leaders in all these roles within our community.