Suspect in Tech CEO’s Murder Freaked When He Saw Himself on the News: Cops

The Daily Beast/Baltimore Police Department

The suspect accused of murdering a tech CEO in her apartment building allegedly went on the lam after seeing himself on the news, authorities revealed on Thursday.

Baltimore police said that a Tuesday press conference naming Jason Billingsly as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in 26-year-old Pava LaPere’s murder spurred the 32-year-old convicted felon to go on the run. Billingsly, who was already a suspect in connection with an arson, rape, and attempted murder of a family two weeks prior, spurred a citywide manhunt that ended on Wednesday night, when he was arrested at a train station.

“As soon as the news conference happened the other day, he basically left the location where he was at. We did a search warrant at one location; he had just left because he saw the news conference,” Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a Thursday press conference announcing the arrest.

