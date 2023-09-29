Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    Suspect in Tech CEO’s Murder Freaked When He Saw Himself on the News: Cops

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Suspect in Tech CEO’s Murder Freaked When He Saw Himself on the News: Cops

    The Daily Beast/Baltimore Police Department

    The suspect accused of murdering a tech CEO in her apartment building allegedly went on the lam after seeing himself on the news, authorities revealed on Thursday.

    Baltimore police said that a Tuesday press conference naming Jason Billingsly as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in 26-year-old Pava LaPere’s murder spurred the 32-year-old convicted felon to go on the run. Billingsly, who was already a suspect in connection with an arson, rape, and attempted murder of a family two weeks prior, spurred a citywide manhunt that ended on Wednesday night, when he was arrested at a train station.

    “As soon as the news conference happened the other day, he basically left the location where he was at. We did a search warrant at one location; he had just left because he saw the news conference,” Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a Thursday press conference announcing the arrest.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy