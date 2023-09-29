Pop Star Rina Sawayama Reveals She Was Groomed by a Teacher

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

British pop star Rina Sawayama, also known for her breakout role in John Wick 4, has opened up about the childhood trauma that informed her sophomore album, 2022’s Hold the Girl.

In a new interview with the BBC, Sawayama, 33, revealed that she was groomed as a teenager, and that going to therapy helped her realize that she’d had an inappropriate relationship with an older teacher.

“This is the first time I’m talking about this, but essentially, through doing sex therapy—sex and relationship therapy—I realized that really something that I thought was a relationship that I had, when I was 17, was actually I was groomed,” she explained. “Why that realization happened in my thirties was because I was finally his age.”

