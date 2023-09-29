Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    Pop Star Rina Sawayama Reveals She Was Groomed by a Teacher

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , ,
    Pop Star Rina Sawayama Reveals She Was Groomed by a Teacher

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    British pop star Rina Sawayama, also known for her breakout role in John Wick 4, has opened up about the childhood trauma that informed her sophomore album, 2022’s Hold the Girl.

    In a new interview with the BBC, Sawayama, 33, revealed that she was groomed as a teenager, and that going to therapy helped her realize that she’d had an inappropriate relationship with an older teacher.

    “This is the first time I’m talking about this, but essentially, through doing sex therapy—sex and relationship therapy—I realized that really something that I thought was a relationship that I had, when I was 17, was actually I was groomed,” she explained. “Why that realization happened in my thirties was because I was finally his age.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy