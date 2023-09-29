Couple Sues After B-Day Trip to Disney World Is Ruined by ‘Painful Wedgie’

Octavio Jones/Reuters

A couple who visited one of Disney World’s water parks for what was supposed to be a joyous 30th birthday celebration has filed a lawsuit, alleging the trip was ruined by an extremely painful wedgie.

During a 2019 visit to the Typhoon Lagoon at Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort, Emma McGuinness says she, her daughter, and her mom took a ride on the Humunga Kowabunga, a 200-foot waterslide in which riders plummet down five stories in the dark before shooting out into a pool of water.

“At the top of The Slide, riders are instructed to cross their legs at the ankles. Riders are not told why their ankles need to be crossed, the importance of doing so, or the risks of injury if one’s ankles become uncrossed,” the suit, filed by McGuinness and her husband, Edward, says.

