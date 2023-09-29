Google’s whiteboarding app is joining the graveyard

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s never a dull day at the Google graveyard: the company has blogged an update from Workspace today announcing the end of its Jamboard collaborative whiteboard software. Google plans to shut down the app at the end of 2024 and is introducing the “next phase” of whiteboard solutions: directing users toward third-party apps that work with Workspace services like Google Meet, Drive, and Calendar.

Google says it will offer support to help customers transition to using other whiteboard tools, including FigJam, Lucidspark, and Miro. According to the blog post, feedback from Workspace customers indicated that third-party solutions worked better for them thanks to feature offerings like infinite canvas size, use case templates, voting, and more. So instead of continuing to develop Jamboard, Google is digging its own hole and will focus on core collaboration services in Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

The Jamboard app will reach its first phase-out step on October 1, 2024. On that day, Jamboard will become a read-only app and users will no longer be able to create new Jams or edit old Jams on any platform. Users will then have until December 31, 2024 to back up their files, and on that date, Google will cut off access and begin permanently deleting files. Google plans to provide “clear paths” to retain and migrate data from Jam to FigJam, Lucidspark, and Miro “with just a few clicks.” The resources will be available “well before” the application ends at the end of 2024.

You may remember that Google had a $5,000 meeting room Jamboard display; Well, that’s discontinued too. Jamboard hardware will no longer receive software updates on September 30, 2024 and its license subscriptions will expire on the same day. Businesses and schools with an upcoming renewal can remain subscribers until that date for a prorated amount if they prefer to delay the transition as long as possible. The 55-inch Jamboard device will reach end of life on October 1, 2024.

If you need new whiteboard hardware for your meeting rooms, Google suggests purchasing its Google Meet Series One displays: Board 65 and Desk 27. And Google will connect educational institutions with Figma, Lucid Software, and Miro to help them make the transition. Google can’t send external solutions to the graveyard because it doesn’t own them.

