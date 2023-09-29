Chandler Jones Sparks Worries about Mental Well-being with Emotionally Charged Video Suggesting Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide Was Orchestrated by Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sidelined Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones has sparked concerns about his own mental health after a rollicking, tearful, self-shot video posted to social media in which he makes bizarre claims about his coach, Josh McDaniels, and deceased former teammate, Aaron Hernandez.

Jones has faced questions about his mental stability for weeks after the Raiders sidelined him at the start of the season with a non-football injury. Since then, he has posted relentlessly on X, formerly Twitter, about a range of disturbing topics.

This behavior continued Thursday when he appeared to suggest that McDaniels had somehow staged Hernandez’s 2017 suicide in a Massachusetts prison. Hernandez, a tight end for the New England Patriots, hanged himself in 2017 after his arrest and conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd. McDaniels worked directly with Hernandez during the troubled star’s three-year career from 2010 to 2012.

“You guys don’t know what Josh McDaniels really did to Aaron Hernandez,” said Jones, who played with Hernandez in New England as a rookie in 2012. “Did you all think Chico committed suicide in prison? Did you all think my idiot committed suicide in prison?’

Jones, who had been laughing just moments earlier, quickly began to cry as he remembered his former teammate.

Sidelined Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones has sparked concerns about his own mental health after posting a rollicking, tearful, homemade video on social media

Josh McDaniels has been the subject of several recent posts from Chandler Jones on X