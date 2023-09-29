Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Louisiana Teen May Have Fathered Child of HS Teacher, Deputies Say

    HAMMOND, La. – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the resignation of a teacher from the parish’s school system amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

    Sheriff Daniel Edwards has confirmed that the investigation was initiated following reports alleging that a 17-year-old student had fathered a child with the teacher. Edwards said that these allegations were reported on Sunday, September 24th.

    Edwards added that, given the involvement of a juvenile, his office is refraining from disclosing specific details at this point in time.

    “While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough,” Edwards said. “This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure.”

