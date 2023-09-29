Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    ‘Aspirationally Jewish’: Elon Musk Hosts Ultra-Weird Twitter Space

    ‘Aspirationally Jewish’: Elon Musk Hosts Ultra-Weird Twitter Space

    After weeks of tangling with the Anti-Defamation League, on Thursday Elon Musk defended his social media platform, X, against claims that it has facilitated anti-Semitism—and he did it in bizarre fashion.

    In a conversation with conservative author Ben Shapiro, he cast himself as “pro-Semitic,” noting that he had attended a Jewish preschool in South Africa and that his first name is common in Israel. (Elon means “oak tree” in Hebrew.)

    “Now I don’t know if I’m sort of genetically Jewish or what,” Musk said. “Maybe somewhere. But I’d say I’m aspirationally Jewish, let me put it that way.”

