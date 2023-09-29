Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane ‘agrees’ sensational return to football management under ONE condition… despite European giants only appointing new head coach YESTERDAY

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly agreed to a sensational return to football

It is believed he has accepted a new role in management under one condition

Mail Sport’s new WhatsApp channel: receive the latest news and exclusive offers here

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly agreed to a sensational return to management, but on one condition.

The former France star has one of the most impressive trophy cabinets, both as a player and as a manager.

He led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League trophies as boss and won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup twice, as well as a La Liga title and Supercopa.

However, he has never had success outside Spain and his last spell in management remains his second at Real from 2019 to 2021.

It has now been reported that the Frenchman has opted for a new club France Blue Provence stating that he has reached an agreement with another of his former clubs.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly agreed to a sensational return to management, but on one condition

The former France star has one of the most impressive trophy cabinets, both as a player and as a manager

Zidane never scored outside Spain and returned for a second spell at Real Madrid during his last spell in management

Your browser does not support iframes.

The report states that Zidane has agreed to become manager of Olympique de Marseille.

However, there is one condition that must be met if he is to take over the government in France.

It is believed that his agreement is not with the club itself but appears to be with Saudi Arabia.

He has reportedly agreed to become Marseille’s new manager in case the club’s sale to the Gulf state goes through.

However, the dream may have to wait as Frank McCourt, Marseille’s current owner, bought the club just seven years ago and has reiterated in recent months that his squad is not for sale.

The report continues to state that Saudi Arabia has its eyes firmly on the French side and dreams of ‘turning the club into the Newcastle of France’.

Furthermore, Zidane is believed to have requested a transfer budget of £260 million to accept a return to Marseille, and Saudi Arabia granted this.

Zidane is a legend at Marseille, dating back to his time as a player at the club

Gennaro Gattuso was recently appointed as the new boss at the club, but there are already links to a return to Zidane’s management

He also wants to be in charge of recruitment if he wants to take on the role, which has also been approved.

Marseille owner McCourt still needs to be convinced to sell if Zidane wants to return to his former side, but a move could very well happen.

The news comes as a shock following yesterday’s appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as the new OM head coach.

The 45-year-old Italian replaced Marcelino, who stopped just a handful of games into his stewardship last week amid tensions between management and supporters.

It remains to be seen how long Gattuso will remain at the helm, with pressure on him and the owners already following news of Zidane’s possible return.