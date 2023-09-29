Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    “I GOTTA GET HIM” | Video Shows Moment Michigan Officer Risks Life To Save Boy Being Electrocuted

    WARREN, MI (WPD) – On August 30, 2022, several power lines were down across the City due to a storm from the previous night. At approximately 09:00am, Warren Officers were in the area of McKinley Elementary handling an unrelated call for service. It was at this point that officers observed an 8-year-old male receiving an electrical shock as the child was holding a downed and active power line.

    Officers immediately exited their patrol car and rushed over to the 8 year-old, who was now unconscious laying on the street with still-live power lines hanging above him. Upon seeing this child in danger, Officer (now Corporal) Rose made the brave, selfless, and courageous decision to crawl under the downed yet still live power wire to retrieve the child and drag him to safety.

    Officer Rose dragged the child to safety with Officer Chapman assisting by also grabbing ahold of the child to ensure he was brought to a safe area. Both officers felt the electric charge from the injured child on their body during this incident yet nevertheless dragged the child out of danger. Several officers, including Officer Rose and Chapman, transported this child to a nearby hospital in a patrol car so that he could get medical attention as quickly as possible. Officer Rose and Chapman were later evaluated by medical staff and cleared. Hospital Staff advised that, if it were not for the quick thinking and heroic actions of Officers Rose and Chapman in particular, the 8-year-old child may not be alive today.

