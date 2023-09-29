Trump Campaign Dismisses ‘Inconsequential’ California Debate, Skipping Third Debate and Pressing for GOP’s Remaining Contests

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donald Trump will not participate in the third debate in November as he urges the Republican National Committee to cancel the rest of the “unimportant” events.

It comes after the 2024 Republican front-runner opted not to participate in both the first debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last month and the second Wednesday night in Simi Valley, California.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie both came out firing on Trump during the debate, demanding that he show up to defend his record and stand up against his main election candidates.

After the second debate ended, DeSantis even publicly challenged Trump to a one-on-one debate. The governor of Florida is consistently in second place in national polls and is already set for a debate with California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, in November.

‘They should stop the debates’ Trump told the Daily Caller. “Because it’s just bad for the Republican Party. They’re not going anywhere. There will be no breakthrough candidate.’

He added, “I’m very concerned about the RNC not being able to do their job.”

Trump has suggested he could bypass all primary debates, noting that the events are beneath his level as no candidate can reach his voting level.

Sources confirmed to DailyMail.com that Trump will also not appear at the next debate.

The third debate will take place on November 8 in Miami, Florida, according to multiple reports.

Trump’s campaign said in a statement on Wednesday evening that the debate will not change the primaries, in which Trump has a dozens of points lead over the rest of the field.

“Tonight’s GOP debate was just as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing said will change the dynamics of the primaries dominated by President Trump,” wrote Chris LaCivita, senior adviser to the ex- president from 2024.

Seven GOP candidates gathered Wednesday evening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Contenders included Governor DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Governor Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

While they bickered on stage — with some of the answers becoming embroiled in crosstalk — Trump held a rally near Detroit, Michigan, where he spoke with auto industry workers as the UAW union negotiated for higher wages and less hours.

Eight candidates took part in the first debate last month. The only addition to that phase was Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who did not qualify for the second debate.

At the event in Wisconsin, Trump sat down for a wide-ranging interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which aired just five minutes before the debate.

“You know what, maybe we can say that since the former president didn’t come here, maybe he would be willing to do one with you and me,” DeSantis told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night after the second primary debate of the Republican Party.

“I think he owes it to our voters to come and make his case,” he added.

It echoed what DeSantis said on stage moments earlier.

What started as an attack on President Joe Biden quickly turned to the former president.

“Where is Joe Biden, he is completely missing in action from leadership,” DeSantis said when the trio of moderators from Fox and Univision asked about the economy and the prospects of a government shutdown.

“And you know who else is missing?” the governor added. ‘Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record.”

Seven Republican contenders took the stage Wednesday night for the second Republican primary debate in Simi Valley, California

The governor’s comments were almost a direct repeat of what Chris Christie said during his time on stage moments before.

“Donald Trump – he’s hiding behind the walls of his golf clubs and won’t show up here to answer questions like the rest of us are here to answer.”

“He put $7 trillion on the debt, he should be in this room to answer those questions,” the former New Jersey governor added.

Later, Christie continued his attacks on Trump, speaking directly to his former ally by speaking to the camera.

“We need to bring law and order back to this country – and not just in our cities… and we need that in Washington, DC, too. Donald Trump should be here to take accountability for that, but he isn’t,” Christie noted when speaking about the increase in crime.

“I’m going to look at a camera now and tell you, Donald, that I know you’re watching. There is nothing you can do about it. I know you’re watching, okay?’ the former New Jersey governor said to laughter from the audience of about 750 in-person spectators.

Christie claimed, “And you’re not here tonight – not because of polls, and not because of your charges. You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid to stand on the podium and defend your record.”