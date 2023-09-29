58 New Victims Accuse ‘Sadistic, Perverted’ NYC Doc of Horrific Abuse

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Twitter

A disgraced New York City urologist accused of sexually assaulting male patients, including boys, under the guise of medical treatment was hit with a lawsuit Thursday that identified more than 50 new victims who say they were raped, forced to undergo surgery without anesthesia, and deliberately fed addictive opioids.

Dr. Darius Paduch, who worked at New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center and Northwell Health, was indicted in April on federal charges after allegedly abusing patients during urology examinations between 2015 and 2019. Since his arrest, dozens of victims have come forward to accuse the male fertility specialist of harrowing abuse and accuse the medical institutions that once employed him of turning a blind eye.

The latest lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court under the Adult Survivors Act alleges that at least 58 victims were “sexually assaulted, sexually exploited, and sexually abused” by Paduch for nearly two decades. In addition to Paduch, the lawsuit names several medical institutions, including New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

