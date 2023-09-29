Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Kari Lake and Pro-DeSantis ‘Reporter’ Get Into Screaming Match at GOP Debate

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , ,
    Kari Lake and Pro-DeSantis ‘Reporter’ Get Into Screaming Match at GOP Debate

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    When an ardently pro-Ron DeSantis “journalist” caught up with Donald Trump surrogate Kari Lake at the Republican debate Wednesday, he had a specific question for the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate: “How are you going to run for Senate when you’re already the governor?”

    The antagonistic question and subsequent two-minute heckling of Lake by conservative journalist Chris Nelson highlighted the fiery factions created in right-wing media by the Trump versus DeSantis GOP primary.

    “Why do you lie about Ron DeSantis?” Nelson yelled in Lake’s direction at one point. “Why do you lie about Ron DeSantis, Kari Lake?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

