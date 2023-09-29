WATCH: Airman Husband’s Hidden Camera Recorded His Wife Poisoning His Coffee Numerous Times

Hidden camera footage allegedly shows an Arizona woman pouring bleach into her husband’s coffee maker in March. Melody Felicano Johnson’s airman spouse became suspicious when he started noticing his coffee tasted terrible over a period of weeks and set up a camera disguised as a smoke detector. Multiple videos show the husband testing the coffee pot water after Johnson poured something into the machine.

