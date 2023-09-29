Fox News Anchor Declares Impeachment Hearing a Dud: Just ‘More Smoke’

Fox News

Immediately following the conclusion of Thursday’s House impeachment inquiry hearing, Fox News viewers were greeted by anchor Neil Cavuto telling them that Republicans laid an egg and produced no new evidence against President Joe Biden.

“Where there was smoke, today we just got a lot more smoke,” Cavuto shrugged. He, of course, wasn’t the only conservative who was left disappointed by the House Oversight Committee’s lackluster performance on Thursday. Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon was livid that the committee’s chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), called Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley as an expert witness, with Turley promptly admitting in his opening remarks that he didn’t believe the current evidence supports impeachment.

Republican staffers and lawmakers, meanwhile, told reporters that it was an “unmitigated disaster” that the GOP picked “witnesses that refute House Republicans’ arguments,” adding that “Comer and staff botched this bad.” Others said that it was “shocking that House Oversight would tap witnesses that don’t enforce your narrative.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.