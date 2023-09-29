AMC+ Ad Tier Pricing and Details Unveiled

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

AMC Networks has released details and pricing for the ad-supported tier of its AMC+ streaming service.

The new, cheaper tier of AMC+ — which the company first announced in April — launches Thursday for a price of $4.99 per month (the ad-free tier costs $8.99 per month). It will initially be available on AMC’s own direct-to-consumer platforms and apps, expanding to third-party platforms in the coming weeks.

The new tier of AMC+ includes AMC programming, as well as access to Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. Notably, it will also include linear channels for AMC, IFC, BBC America and Sundance TV.

AMC says it already has “dozens” of advertisers on board and will launch with a range of offerings competitive with other streaming services, such as interactive units, trivia breaks, squeeze-back spots and episodic takeovers.

The level’s launch comes as the company debuts a new one Walking dead spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixonand with Fear the walking dead will return in October. AMC signed a promotional deal with Max last month, which will see AMC shows live on the Max streaming service for a limited period of time. The launch of the new ad tier coincides with that promotional period.

“This ad-supported version of AMC+ gives consumers more flexibility while bringing advertising to the only part of our distribution ecosystem that was not previously ad-supported,” said Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks. “Now, with our linear networks, strong and growing presence on CTV and FAST platforms and ad-supported AMC+, our advertising partners can fully leverage the reach and appeal of our high-quality shows and connect with viewers wherever and however they want want to watch. . We are also able to offer marketers new and innovative ways to reach consumers, such as interactive and shoppable advertising, greater flexibility in product integrations, entire genre acquisitions and other technology advancements not previously possible.”

Ad levels have become the new standard in the streaming industry, with Max, Netflix and Disney+ all rolling them out in the past year. Amazon is also launching an ad tier for Prime Video and will make it the default option for Prime members.