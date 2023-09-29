Clive Palmer Bolsters ‘No’ Campaign with $2 Million Donation Ahead of Voice to Parliament Referendum

Much of the money will be spent on advertising in South Africa and Tasmania

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Billionaire mining magnate Clive Palmer pledged $2 million to the No campaign in the final weeks before the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Most of that money is expected to be used for a last-minute advertising campaign in South Australia and Tasmania, both seen as must-win seats for both sides of the debate.

Total ad spending for The Voice is expected to approach $30 million by October 14, with both the No and Yes23 camps focusing on the final weeks of the campaign.

Mr Palmer, who spent $117 million on his United Australia Party political party in the 2022 election to win just one seat, told The Australian it would also involve his company Mineralogy.

Billionaire mining magnate Clive Palmer pledged $2 million to the No campaign in the final weeks before the Voice to Parliament referendum.

He told the newspaper that he had not consulted indigenous leaders and that his campaign was not associated with the official No campaign.

“We spend money to make our point. We are targeting Tasmania and South Australia. We will advertise in all states, but we will focus on them,” Palmer said.

It is cheaper to spend on advertising in Tassie and South Australia.

“I think the no vote will win. My prediction is 30 percent yes when we get to election day.

“If you look at it in the right context, the most important thing in Australia isn’t yes or no at the moment, it’s the cost of living and how the average Australian is going to get by.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that while fear campaigns backed by multimillion-dollar donations could be powerful, “you never change for the better through fear.”

Since a referendum requires a majority of votes and a majority of states to succeed, both sides of the campaign are trying to woo South Australia and Tasmania.

Western Australia and Queensland are widely seen as lost to the Yes camp, while Victoria and NSW are more likely to support change.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that while fear campaigns backed by multimillion-dollar donations could be powerful, “you never change for the better through fear.”

“You change it through hope,” he told ABC Sydney.

“That’s the aim of this referendum.”

He said the campaign would spend the final weeks making it clear to Australians, particularly the undecided and shy, that a voice was about being recognized and listened to.

Remote voting began this week across the country, with pre-votes beginning Monday and Tuesday.