    MAGA Hat Gunman Opens Fire at Rally Over Conquistador Statue: Reports

    A suspect is in custody after a shooting broke out at a protest in New Mexico over the installation of a statue of a conquistador, leaving at least one person in the hospital, authorities said Thursday.

    The gunman, reportedly seen earlier in the day sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat was collared by sheriff’s deputies shortly after fleeing the scene in a white Tesla, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

    The newspaper reported that he identified himself to a Journal photographer on the scene as Ryan Martinez prior to the shooting, and that he allegedly shot a Native American man following a “scuffle.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

