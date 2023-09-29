MAGA Hat Gunman Opens Fire at Rally Over Conquistador Statue: Reports

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A suspect is in custody after a shooting broke out at a protest in New Mexico over the installation of a statue of a conquistador, leaving at least one person in the hospital, authorities said Thursday.

The gunman, reportedly seen earlier in the day sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat was collared by sheriff’s deputies shortly after fleeing the scene in a white Tesla, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The newspaper reported that he identified himself to a Journal photographer on the scene as Ryan Martinez prior to the shooting, and that he allegedly shot a Native American man following a “scuffle.”

